Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Docusign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 7,876 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock worth $143,135,376. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

