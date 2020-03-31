Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,716,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 1,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 649,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

