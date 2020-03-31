StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

