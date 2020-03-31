Substratum (SUB) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,611.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, Binance, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

