Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $46,195.34

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $46,195.34 and approximately $123.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.04177303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010617 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003468 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.