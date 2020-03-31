Swarm City Trading Up 24% This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm City has a market cap of $131,580.97 and $46.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

