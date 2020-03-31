SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

SYSCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. SYSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SYSCO to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

