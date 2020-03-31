Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $10.96 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Syscoin has a market cap of $10.96 million and $466,939.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00610684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,031,054 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

