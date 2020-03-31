Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.