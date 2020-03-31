Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,272 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

