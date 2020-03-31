TenX Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Cobinhood and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,592,567 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, COSS, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, Coinrail, Neraex, BitBay, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.