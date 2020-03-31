Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of Textainer Group worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Textainer Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $446.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

