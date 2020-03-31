TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,614 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The company has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

