TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. 1,196,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,466,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

