TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$842,331.18 in Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,108,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,329,875.14.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.51. TFI International Inc has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price target on shares of TFI International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

