Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $572,065.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005799 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

