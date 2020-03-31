THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, OKEx, Upbit and DDEX. THETA has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.04187374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010651 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OKEx, WazirX, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

