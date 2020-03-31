Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE TRI opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

