TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 497.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Laurentian reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.66.

TMR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.46. 159,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The company has a market cap of $51.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.95.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

