TOP (TOP) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $128,990.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,594,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

