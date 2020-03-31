TrueUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $137.33 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $137.33 million and $450.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Kuna and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,869,146 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitso, HBUS, Zebpay, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDEX, WazirX, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Crex24 and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

