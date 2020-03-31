UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $3.67 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.04264133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037559 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003533 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

