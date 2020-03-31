UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00016225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $10.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00609872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007760 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.