Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006400 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $4.56 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.04187374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010651 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.