Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 119.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.