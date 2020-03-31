Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.