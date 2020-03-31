USDx stablecoin (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015542 BTC on popular exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $118,365.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.03420319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002490 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00789500 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012077 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

