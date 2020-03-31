Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

