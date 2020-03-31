Valor Token Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $374,580.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.04264133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037559 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

