Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 612.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,331 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 624,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

