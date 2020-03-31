Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $180.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $269,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,242 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

