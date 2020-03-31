Vivid Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 93.6% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $10,655.51 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.02578853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,410,945 coins and its circulating supply is 7,197,738 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

