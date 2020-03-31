VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1.11 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,048,000 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog.

VNX Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

