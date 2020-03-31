Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAKE opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

