Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

