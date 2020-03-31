Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. 1,196,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,466,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.