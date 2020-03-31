Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

3/24/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/19/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,030 shares in the company, valued at $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

