Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,102,100.00 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,236.

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.73. 2,055,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,607. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$26.50 and a 12-month high of C$45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

