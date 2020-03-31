Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.97.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cheyne Capital Management purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $62,598,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.