ZB Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.