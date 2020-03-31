Zcoin Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $24.91 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00048169 BTC on popular exchanges including TDAX, QBTC, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.02076572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03416814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00611140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00745470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00076862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00482851 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,543 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, CryptoBridge, Koinex, QBTC, CoinExchange, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, BX Thailand, TDAX, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

