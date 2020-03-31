Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $85.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $250,607.02 and $85.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

