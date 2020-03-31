Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.62.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,353,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,844,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,372,000 after buying an additional 293,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,912,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.