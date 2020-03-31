ZINC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $10.39 and $5.60. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $13,030.30 and $7.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.04217487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00067404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037525 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003473 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

