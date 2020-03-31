ZTCoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.82 or 0.04634010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037686 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin's official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

