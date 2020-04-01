-$0.44 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.32). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. 1,308,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

