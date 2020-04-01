$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Lain bought 3,250 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $59,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $890.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

