0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Tops $479,430.99

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $479,430.99 and $601,003.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

