$1.33 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $0.88. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,866. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

