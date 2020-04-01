$1.53 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $0.76. Target also posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,922. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

